Hooker Furnishings Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hooker Furnishings has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

