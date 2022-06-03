HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers Sells 4,500 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04.

HPQ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,884,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,641,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

