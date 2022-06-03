H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HRUFF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: HRUFF):

5/18/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$16.50.

5/16/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

5/16/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.50.

5/16/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.25 to C$16.00.

5/16/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00.

HRUFF opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

