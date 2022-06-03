HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $649.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $373.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.60 and its 200-day moving average is $516.42. HubSpot has a one year low of $295.53 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

