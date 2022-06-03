Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Michael A. Rocca Sells 3,000 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.16. 804,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.47 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.
About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
