Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Michael A. Rocca Sells 3,000 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.16. 804,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.47 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after acquiring an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.