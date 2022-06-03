Ian Jacobs Acquires 190,600 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 190,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,744,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,830. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 1st, Ian Jacobs bought 13,050 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ian Jacobs purchased 809,950 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $388,776.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Ian Jacobs purchased 654,775 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $314,292.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs purchased 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,848,716.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs purchased 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $601,248.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs purchased 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $54,768.00.

MIXT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,089. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $252.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.34%.

Several research firms have commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $175,000.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.