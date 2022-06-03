Iberdrola, S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0171 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.01) to €12.60 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.75 ($13.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.26.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

