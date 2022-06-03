Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 154.19% and a negative net margin of 260.05%.
NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $7.79 on Friday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
About Immatics (Get Rating)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
