Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 154.19% and a negative net margin of 260.05%.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $7.79 on Friday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

