Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMUX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,557. Immunic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $98.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,240. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Immunic by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,003 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Immunic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 115,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.