Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at SVB Leerink

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 193.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Immunic has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $101,240 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Immunic by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Immunic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 115,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

