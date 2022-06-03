Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at SVB Leerink

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 193.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Immunic has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Immunic by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Immunic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 115,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
