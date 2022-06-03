ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of IBRX opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.