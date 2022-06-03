Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

NASDAQ:IMPL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 16,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,357. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 131.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,974 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,802,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

