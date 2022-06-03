Insider Buying: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,653,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.61.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.74.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
