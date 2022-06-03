Insider Buying: Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) Director Denise V. Gonick bought 1,000 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,205.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.