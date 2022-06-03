Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires 10,483 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 10,483 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $24,215.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,284,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,269.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,421. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.