Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires 10,483 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 10,483 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $24,215.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,284,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,269.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,421. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
