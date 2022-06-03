Insider Buying: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Buys 52,471 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 52,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $769,749.57. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,908,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,032,360.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stone Point Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 7,218 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,826.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 22,435 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $325,083.15.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 130,531 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,075.59.

HireRight stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,160. HireRight Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million.

HRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

