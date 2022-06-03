Insider Buying: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Wirth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10,861.50 per share, for a total transaction of $54,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,881,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,883,899,904.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IHT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.40. 1,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.84% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

