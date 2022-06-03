Insider Buying: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Acquires 14,760 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 14,760 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $47,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,753.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MRSN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 726,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,655. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $312.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 275,458 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

