Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee bought 6,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,253,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,670,966.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 58,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,628. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 40.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCB shares. Raymond James lowered PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 75,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 270,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 60,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

