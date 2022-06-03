Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Acquires 37,807 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 37,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $38,941.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,119,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,549.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:STRR remained flat at $$1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 81,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,279. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

