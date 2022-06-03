Insider Buying: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Major Shareholder Acquires 12,299 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,020,181 shares in the company, valued at $18,030,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,783 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,674.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 69,183 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,774.50.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 397 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $555.80.

On Friday, May 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 135,906 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $188,909.34.

Shares of SNCR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 164,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $132.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $65.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

