Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Sells 1,166 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $16,755.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALKT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 356,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,057. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 10.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 60,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

