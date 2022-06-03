Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Sells 1,166 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $16,755.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ALKT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 356,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,057. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.79.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.
Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
