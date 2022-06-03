Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CTO Sells 15,902 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $56,770.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 688,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,438.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Serkan Kutan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Serkan Kutan sold 19,575 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $70,078.50.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.77. American Well Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in American Well by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 524,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 9,832.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 148,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 146,598 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

