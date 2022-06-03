Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Sells 1,971 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $23,770.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Atomera stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 149,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $33.13.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
