Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Sells 1,867 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $22,516.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ATOM stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 149,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,086. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63.

Get Atomera alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Atomera by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 727,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 102,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atomera by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atomera by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 20.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Atomera (Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.