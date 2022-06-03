Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 6,847 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Bill.com stock traded up $11.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.16. 2,296,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.55.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
See Also
