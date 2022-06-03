Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Sells 191,591 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28.

On Thursday, May 26th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25.

Shares of BAM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,625. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.