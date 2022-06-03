Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) CEO Sells 4,286 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

