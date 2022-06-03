Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Concentrix alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,900.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $159.98. 144,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.77.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Concentrix by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,548,000 after buying an additional 37,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.