Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25.

On Friday, March 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $823,162.50.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.44. 5,763,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,526,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Datadog by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 171.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

