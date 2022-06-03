Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $277,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,304.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.50. 2,864,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.67.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

