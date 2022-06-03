Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 170 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $27,920.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29.
- On Friday, April 1st, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total value of $35,479.86.
Shares of FFIV stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.39. 2,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,383. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in F5 by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of F5 by 97.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 17,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.09.
F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
