Insider Selling: H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $216,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,578.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $36.55 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

