Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells 4,222 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:HII traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.84. 251,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after buying an additional 1,078,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
