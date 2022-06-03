Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells 4,222 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HII traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.84. 251,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after buying an additional 1,078,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

