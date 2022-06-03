Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Sells $205,746.66 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Ian Goodkind sold 421 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $14,739.21.

Shares of JAMF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.18. 400,071 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $110,595,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after buying an additional 2,016,031 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $43,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 14,179.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,673,000 after acquiring an additional 984,180 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

