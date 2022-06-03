Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Sells 16,370 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $416,943.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $817,285.26.

On Friday, April 1st, Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $233,309.70.

Shares of Jamf stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 400,071 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 81.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the first quarter worth $108,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

