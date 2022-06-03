Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells 1,512 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Loi Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.54. 358,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,211,365. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

