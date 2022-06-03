Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MATX traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 233,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,627. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Matson by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

