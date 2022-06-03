Insider Selling: Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Insider Sells 9,582 Shares of Stock

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $92,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NMI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,681. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
