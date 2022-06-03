Insider Selling: Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Director Sells 18,181 Shares of Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 233,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,083. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $376.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

