Insider Selling: Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells 1,923 Shares of Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OPCH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. 609,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,230. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

