Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 78,033 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,345,288.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,362,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,432,928.09.

On Friday, May 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $1,745,303.04.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,281.66.

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $932,122.40.

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $1,331,246.91.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $1,202,957.42.

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,463. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.26. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

