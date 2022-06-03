Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $80,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,975.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00.

On Friday, April 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $73,140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $82.94. 1,177,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.74. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

