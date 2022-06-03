Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells 7,006 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $142,361.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,916.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PUBM traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 469,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $23,173,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $15,465,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $12,261,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

