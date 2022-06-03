Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells 7,006 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $142,361.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,916.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PUBM traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 469,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $44.19.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $23,173,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $15,465,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $12,261,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
