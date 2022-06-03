Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $24,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PUBM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.89. 469,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,293. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

