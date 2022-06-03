Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $24,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of PUBM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.89. 469,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,293. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.56.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
