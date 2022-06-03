Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells 29,950 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $2,112,373.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,337,151.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,438. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.