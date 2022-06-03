Insider Selling: Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO Sells 88,988 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $392,437.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 128,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,507. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.01. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $12.97.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

SMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

