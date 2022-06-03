Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 1,544 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $324,749.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,035,972.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,315 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $341,900.00.

SiTime stock traded up $18.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.95. 160,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.49. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $94.21 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.99 and its 200-day moving average is $225.08.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SiTime by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

