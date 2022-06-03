Insider Selling: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) CAO Sells 675 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $295,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SWX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.88. 375,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after buying an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,886,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $46,660,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

