Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,886.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $93.49 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,454,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,231,000 after acquiring an additional 59,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,110,000 after buying an additional 64,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 618,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

